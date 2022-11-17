 Skip to main content
Twitter employees head for the exits after Elon Musk's 'extremely hardcore' work ultimatum

Twitter employees head for the exits after Elon Musk's 'extremely hardcore' work ultimatum

Some Twitter employees are preparing to exit the company after Elon Musk, seen here in June 2019, gave employees an ultimatum to commit to working in an "extremely hardcore" fashion at the company or leave.

 Mike Blake/Reuters

Another employee exodus appears to be underway at Twitter as many workers rejected Elon Musk's ultimatum to work "extremely hardcore," choosing instead to depart the company, according to multiple current and former employees.

As the deadline approached for Twitter employees to respond to Elon Musk's ultimatum to commit to working in an "extremely hardcore" fashion at the company or leave, some employees appeared to publicly indicate they had chosen the latter option. On Thursday afternoon, Twitter staffers began posting the salute emoji, which has become a signal that someone is exiting the company. One Twitter employee said in a tweet that deciding to join the company was "one of the easiest decisions ever made. Deciding to leave today was 100% the opposite."

