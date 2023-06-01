TSA officials at Honolulu airport aims to make security go faster in midst of high summer travel

Officials are pushing to speed up the security process at TSA with nine explosive detection canines at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. This will minimize time as well as to enhance security resources.
“If you see a dog working with its handler, what you're going to want to do is head to that checkpoint. It’s going to be a quicker experience and you’ll get to see our working dogs,” said Lorie Dankers, TSA Public Affairs.
TSA officials add travelers do not have to take electronics out of their bags anymore thanks to updated screening technology. It used to be that only children under 12 were allowed to use the TSA pre-check lane with a guardian.
Now it is 17 and under.
The goal is to ensure safety as well as convenience for this busy summer travel season.
"We have an app called “ask TSA” on Twitter and Facebook for travelers who can snap a photo of an item and travel with it. You'll get a real time response or a very quick response, this is staffed by former TSA officers. They’re experts in our policies and procedures and they will get you the information you need," said Dankers.
Summer travel kicked off unofficially last weekend when almost 10 million people nationwide traveled over the Memorial Day weekend.
Here in the islands, more 200,000 travelers were screened by TSA around 113,000 of those travelers were right here at this airport.
“We’re making sure your experiences from parking to checkpoints is all good. It’s going to be a busy experience which we should celebrating. We need this," said Ed Sniffen, Director of Dept. of Transportation.
The busiest times are 10 AM to 2 PM and 5 PM to 8 PM. Numbers are higher than pre-pandemic so prepare to get to any airport early. It is better to be early and hang out than run late and panic.