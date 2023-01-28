Traditional Chinese and Hawaiian Culture Celebrate Khan Skewer 1 Year Anniversary

...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI BIG ISLAND LANAI AND KAHOOLAWE
THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Oahu.
* WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A surface trough will act as a focus for heavy showers and
thunderstorms over Oahu through the weekend. The bulk of the
rainfall is expected to fall over windward slopes and coasts,
but some heavy showers could spread to leeward areas, where
stream flow could also become elevated.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds increasing to 25 to 30 kt with higher
gusts and seas building 10 to 13 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters and Kaiwi
Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU-HI (KITV4) Traditional Chinese and Hawaiian culture came together at the 1 year anniversary celebration of Khan Skewer Restaurant in Moiliili. Lions danced to usher in continued good blessings and included a traditional Chinese ceremony. Owner Fiona Yang carved a roast pig as a symbol of good luck for the new year. An Hawaiian Kahu also blessed the restaurant with ti leaves and salt water.
HONOLULU-HI (KITV4) Traditional Chinese and Hawaiian culture came together at the 1 year anniversary celebration of Khan Skewer Restaurant in Moiliili. Lions danced to usher in continued good blessings and included a traditional Chinese ceremony. Owner Fiona Yang carved a roast pig as a symbol of good luck for the new year. An Hawaiian Kahu also blessed the restaurant with ti leaves and salt water.
The restaurant serves up traditional Mongolian Chinese dishes featuring locally sourced meat including Maui venison plus, seafood like abalone from Kona and fresh Hawaii produce. Through Sunday, January 29, 2023 - you can score a 20 % discount on your entire bill in honor of the 1 year anniversary celebration at Khan Skewer in Moiliili.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.