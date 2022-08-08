 Skip to main content
Toyota is offering to buy back an electric SUV because its wheels could fall off

In June, Toyota issued a warning to owners of its BZ4X electric SUV, pictured here, to stop driving the vehicle and have it sent to a dealership because the wheels could fall off. In August, Toyota began offering to buy back the SUVs from customers who don't want to wait for the problem to be resolved.

 NATHAN LEACH-PROFFER for Toyota USA

In June, Toyota issued a warning to owners of its BZ4X electric SUV that they should stop driving the vehicle and have it transported to a dealership because of a severe problem: the wheels could fall off while driving even after just a short time on the road.

Toyota did not know why this was happening, but the automaker said it would investigate and have the problem corrected once engineers understood why the wheels were coming loose. Now, over a month later, Toyota has not yet identified the issue and is offering to simply buy back the SUVs from customers who no longer want to wait for the problem to be resolved.

