Top Scams of 2021

A new report by the Better Business Bureau has some alarming information. The Scam Tracker Risk Report finds, all scams are going up. And the one most likely to get you?
Online purchasing scams.
The Better Business Bureau reports the number one riskiest scam reported by consumers in 2021 is online purchase scams, making up more than 37 Percent of all scam reports. Almost 75% of people lose money when targeted by this type of ripoff. Amazon is the most impersonated brand by scammers, followed by the Social Security Administration, Publishers Clearing House, PayPal, and Medicare.
Roseann Freitas from the Better business bureau Great West & Pacific says,
"It is a big story in that has a high median dollar lost, $1.200 median dollar loss for cryptocurrency. Median dollar loss for all scams is 169 dollars."
The BBB says be smart when you shop. Google search- DO NOT click on links, on text. email or social media. The Better Business Bureau warns "anyone can be a target."
According to the BBB Risk Index, the five riskiest scams of 2021 were:
1. Online Purchase
2. Cryptocurrency
3. Employment
4. Home Improvement and
5. Investment
Freitas says, "What people need to understand a lot of times, when we look at susceptibility, are the younger demographics. That 18 to 24 crowd has higher susceptibility rate than the elderly crowd. The difference with our senior citizens is that when they lose they tend to lose more dollars."
Scam artists are trying to get YOUR money by attempting to get your information and Identification. Freitas adds, "If You don't know them don't answer. Once you answer the phone it's an opportunity to connect with you."
Scammers often offer a great deal that's probably "too good to be true"; pressure people to respond immediately and intimidate.
Freitas says, "report it to us at BBB.org/scamtracker or the Federal Trade Commision at FTC.gov. We do share all our data with the Federal Trade Commission."
Freitas warns people to keep their guard up, because the number of scams is also going up.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.