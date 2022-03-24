Tire prices affected by Ukraine-Russia War and supply issues

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds to 25 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Rising oil prices are affecting more than just the price at the pump. Tires which are also made from oil, are also seeing an increase in cost. Michelin, one of the largest tire manufacturers in the world, will start raising their prices April 1, 2022. Bridgestone and Pirelli are also expected to do the same.
Problems keeping up for those in the tire industry. "We still haven't gotten our container from January yet," said Mike Chow owner of Mike's Tire Shop.
He says 2021 was not an easy year with all the delivery delays. Allied Market Research issued a report saying the COVID outbreak forced government lockdowns and import bans of the raw materials for tires. Retail, distribution, and operational facilities were also shut down.
Bloomberg News says there were multiple tire price increases last year. Chow says it looks to be even higher this year. "During February and the beginning of March, prices started to crank up by 10% -15%, " said Chow.
The catalyst for the rising prices this time is the war in Ukraine. According to the Rubber Manufacturers Association it takes 7 gallons of oil to make a tire. Russia is the second highest producer of crude oil. Tire makers Continental, Michelin, and Bridgestone have all suspended operations in Russia due to the war. Other brands have been affected as well. "We have a brand called the Waterfall Tire. It's made in turkey. It comes from Russia to Turkey, to us," said Chow
For small tire shops like Mike's, it's not just about the prices and the profits that are tightening up. It's also about the number of customers, which seem to be heading the other way. They are decreasing. "A quarter of the business. Yeah. We're seeing only a quarter of the business we usually do because of this tire situation," said Chow. "Maybe those guys on the other side of the world should stop fighting . Stop it already. Love each other, you know what I mean. So we can get on with our lives, at a reasonable price," said tire customer Anna Marie Mariani.