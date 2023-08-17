 Skip to main content
Time is running out to file claims for Facebook’s $725 million data privacy settlement

Anyone in the United States who had a Facebook account in the past 16 years has roughly one week left to file for payment in a data privacy settlement case.

 Adobe Stock

Facebook’s parent, Meta, in December agreed to pay $725 million to settle a host of privacy-related class action lawsuits alleging, among other things, that Facebook let third parties access its users’ private data and that of their friends without users’ permission.

