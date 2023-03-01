 Skip to main content
...HIGH WIND WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY FOR KOHALA
DISTRICTS OF THE BIG ISLAND...
...WIND ADVISORY EXTENDED UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY FOR MAUI COUNTY
OAHU KAUAI AND PARTS OF BIG ISLAND...

.Strong high pressure far north of the main Hawaiian Islands will
continue to produce strong and gusty trade winds. Wind speeds are
expected to slightly increase today and will exceed advisory
thresholds across many parts of the state. Isolated pockets of
warning level wind gusts are expected in the Kohala districts of
the Big Island where a High Wind Warning has been extended through
tonight.

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50
mph.

* WHERE...Portions of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai,
Oahu and the Big Island.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.

&&

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

TikTok to set one-hour daily screen time limit by default for users under 18

TikTok will soon set a one-hour daily screen time limit by default for users under 18.

TikTok announced Wednesday that every user under 18 will soon have their accounts default to a one-hour daily screen time limit, in one of the most aggressive moves yet by a social media company to prevent teens from endlessly scrolling.

Teenage TikTok users will be able to turn off this new default setting, which will roll out in the coming weeks. But the feature change could bolster the digital well-being of younger users by requiring them to opt out of stricter screen time limits rather than clearing the higher bar of opting in to them.

