Three Peaks Brewery opening new location in Waikiki

By Duane Shimogawa

Jul 27, 2023

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Three Peaks Brewery is opening its second location, this time in Waikiki.The Kailua brewery, which has a location on Kuulei Road, is opening in a lower level space at the Discovery Bay Center.Colliers Hawaii, the property manager of the center, tells KITV4 that the brewery will be located across from Tropical Tribe in the space formerly occupied by National Car Rental.Three Peaks Brewery is scheduled to open on October 1.