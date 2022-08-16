 Skip to main content
Three new jewelry scam strategies involve pickpocket techniques

fake jewelry

OAHU (KITV)- Honolulu Police have a new warning about jewelry scammers targeting senior citizens. KITV4 has been following stories of people allegedly selling fake jewelry on the street. Some of them are now headed to court. But now other thieves are trying some new tactics.

This time around, 3 techniques are involved. Stealing things right off the victim's bodies, it's a twist on pickpocketing. “The suspect wanted the victim to help her in a prayer because her mother was sick. The she then placed a ring in the victim's hand, wrapped her hand around the victim's hand, and started to pray,” said Sgt. Chris Kim from Crimestoppers.

Fake jewelry sellers changing strategies

Fake jewelry sellers changing strategies

We have an update to that street jewelry sales scam that's been occurring on the Big Island and Oahu. Law enforcement and local residents are now telling KITV, those involved are switching up their methods.

