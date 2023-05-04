Thousands of Hawaii taxpayers to receive checks from Intuit Inc. as part of multistate settlement

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 PM HST
THIS EVENING...
.The current south swell will continue to produce advisory level
surf along south facing shores today.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Surf 6 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Millions of US taxpayers will be receiving checks in the mail from Intuit Inc., the parent company of TurboTax, as part of a multistate settlement first announced in May 2022. Nearly 16,000 Hawaii taxpayers are among those set to receive money.
According to Mana Moriarty, Executive Director of the Hawaii Office of Consumer Protection, up to 15,904 Hawaii consumers will receive checks in the mail throughout May 2023. The money available to be returned to Hawaii is more than $481,135.
The settlement compensates consumers who paid to file their federal tax returns through TurboTax for tax years 2016, 2017, and 2018 but were eligible to file for free through the IRS Free File Program.
The attorneys general of nine states, including New York, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington, worked together to secure the $141 million multistate agreement with Intuit for deceiving millions of low-income Americans into paying for tax services that should have been free.
Eligible taxpayers, which total approximately 4.4 million nationwide, will be notified by email from the settlement fund administrator, Rust Consulting, and will receive checks in the mail automatically, without having to file a claim. The amount each person receives will depend on the number of tax years for which they qualify, but most consumers are expected to receive between $29 and $30.
“This settlement compensates Hawaii residents who were tricked into paying for tax preparation services that should have been free,” Moriarty said in a press release. “This is a reminder that companies who mislead the public and engage in deceptive practices will be held accountable for their actions.”
If you think you may be eligible for the payment but did not receive an email notification, you can visit www.AGTurboTaxSettlement.com for more information.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.