This year's tax season is critical to the debt ceiling debate. Here's why.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH FOR KAUAI NIIHAU OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI LANAI AND
KAHOOLAWE THROUGH WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and Kahoolawe.

* WHEN...From this evening through Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban and
leeward areas may receive more significant flooding and property
damage due to rapid runoff.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Conditions will be favorable for the development of heavy
showers and thunderstorms tonight and Wednesday.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

...VIGOROUS COLD FRONT WILL BRING THE POTENTIAL FOR STRONG
THUNDERSTORMS TO KAUAI AND OAHU LATER TODAY AND TONIGHT...

A cold front moving over the islands will combine with a well-
developed trough aloft, bringing the potential for strong
thunderstorms to Kauai and Oahu and adjacent waters. Over Kauai,
strongest storms are expected from the late afternoon through the
evening, while on Oahu they are expected from late tonight through
Wednesday morning.

In addition to increasingly strong south to southwest winds
developing ahead of the approaching front, gusty and erratic winds
associated with strong thunderstorms may bring gusts near 50 mph,
frequent lightning, visibility near zero in heavy rain, and the
potential for small hail.

When thunderstorms approach, you should move indoors, and remain
away from windows and electrical appliances. Remember that
lightning can strike several miles away from a thunderstorm.

Stay tuned for updates from the National Weather Service, and be
ready to take quick action if a warning is issued.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 4 to
7 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Big Island Windward Waters and
Big Island Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

  • 0
This year's tax season is critical to the debt ceiling debate. Here's why.

Just how much longer the federal government can keep paying its bills on time and in full depends greatly on this year's tax collections.

 Andy Jacobsohn/AFP/Getty Images/File

Just how much longer the federal government can keep paying its bills on time and in full depends greatly on this year's tax collections.

With tax season coming to a close for many filers on Tuesday, the Treasury Department will soon know the amount of tax revenue it has received for 2022 and for the first estimated payment of this year.

