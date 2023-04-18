Things to do this weekend on Oahu: April 21 – April 23, 2023

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Need ideas on what to do this weekend? Below is a list of great spots that you can check out!
From shopping, eating, and just cruising, there’s something for everyone.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR KAUAI NIIHAU OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI LANAI AND KAHOOLAWE THROUGH WEDNESDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and Kahoolawe. * WHEN...From this evening through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban and leeward areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Conditions will be favorable for the development of heavy showers and thunderstorms tonight and Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&
...VIGOROUS COLD FRONT WILL BRING THE POTENTIAL FOR STRONG THUNDERSTORMS TO KAUAI AND OAHU LATER TODAY AND TONIGHT... A cold front moving over the islands will combine with a well- developed trough aloft, bringing the potential for strong thunderstorms to Kauai and Oahu and adjacent waters. Over Kauai, strongest storms are expected from the late afternoon through the evening, while on Oahu they are expected from late tonight through Wednesday morning. In addition to increasingly strong south to southwest winds developing ahead of the approaching front, gusty and erratic winds associated with strong thunderstorms may bring gusts near 50 mph, frequent lightning, visibility near zero in heavy rain, and the potential for small hail. When thunderstorms approach, you should move indoors, and remain away from windows and electrical appliances. Remember that lightning can strike several miles away from a thunderstorm. Stay tuned for updates from the National Weather Service, and be ready to take quick action if a warning is issued.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 4 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Big Island Windward Waters and Big Island Leeward Waters. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions. &&
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Need ideas on what to do this weekend? Below is a list of great spots that you can check out!
From shopping, eating, and just cruising, there’s something for everyone.
Kaka’ako Farmers Market at Ward Village – April 22, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Shop from local vendors for the best fresh, and locally grown fruits and vegetables at the heart of Honolulu.
Kailua Swap Meet – April 23, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
This is Kailua’s first ever Swap Meet event and you don’t want to miss out on thousands of great deals and fun activities for everyone to enjoy.
Delish! Craft Fair & Food Arena – April 22, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Head over to Mililani for this FREE event that features dozens of food vendors, all day giveaways, and more.
Kapolei Kaukau Stop & Shop – April 18, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Enjoy a night of crafts, retail, dinner and dessert at the home of the Kapolei Hurricanes!
Aloha Home Market’s Aloha Aina Market in Kailua – April 23, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
This pop-up market will showcase tons of unique local treasures and fun finds for the whole community to enjoy!
Sage Creamery Pop-Up Event – April 22, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Sage Creamery is coming to Waikele Premium Outlets this Saturday, and every Saturday until May 13, so get a scoop from their locally made and locally inspired ingredients and flavors!
Holoholo to Hale’iwa – April 22, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Make your way to Hale’iwa this Saturday to experience live, local entertainment, as well as local retail shops and eateries.
Robert Kekaula Fellow
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.