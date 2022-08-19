 Skip to main content
The world's second biggest movie theater chain is in trouble

The Regal Cinema marquee in Times Square.

 Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The owner of Regal Cinemas is having a tough time its stock crashed as much as 80% Friday after reports that its parent company is preparing to file for bankruptcy.

British company Cineworld Group has spoken to lawyers at Kirkland & Ellis LLP to advise on the bankruptcy process in the United States and United Kingdom, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

