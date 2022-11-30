 Skip to main content
The US economy's growth was stronger than expected in the third quarter

  • 0
The US economy's growth was stronger than expected in the third quarter. This image shows an aerial view of the The Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, on August 25.

 Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

The US economy grew much faster than expected in the third quarter, according to the latest gross domestic product report, which showed GDP rose by an annualized rate of 2.9%.

That's an improvement from the initial government reading in October that showed 2.6% growth in economic activity, and better than the Refinitiv forecast of 2.7%. And it's a marked turnaround from economic contractions of 1.6% in the first quarter of the year and 0.6% in the second.

