 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The US economy continued to add jobs at a robust pace last month

  • Updated
  • 0
The US economy continued to add jobs at a robust pace last month

The US economy added 187,000 jobs in August, slightly more than expected, according to data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

 Bloomberg/Bloomberg/Getty Images/FILE

Minneapolis (CNN) — The US labor market continues to live its Goldilocks story with healthy job growth but at a far cooler pace than the blockbuster job gains of the past two and a half years.

On Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the US economy added 187,000 jobs in August, a total that’s roughly in line with the monthly average seen from 2010-2019 and a figure that’s considerably below the white-hot job gains that marked the pandemic recovery.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred