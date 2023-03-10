 Skip to main content
The US economy added 311,000 jobs in February, outpacing expectations

Job seekers stand in line at the Hyatt booth setup at the Mega South Florida Job Fair held in the FLA Live arena on February 23, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The US economy added 311,000 jobs in February, according to the latest monthly employment snapshot from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Friday.

That's a pullback from the blockbuster January jobs report, when a revised 504,000 positions were added, but shows the labor market is still emitting plenty of heat.

