The Real Price of Living in Paradise: Hawaii named least affordable state in the US

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A national study conducted by the Lensa Careers Board shows that Hawaii is the least affordable state in the United States.
The study looked at grocery costs, housing prices, and the cost of utilities and transportation, in each of the 50 states, to analyze the difference between a person's average income and the cost of living.
Hawaii was found to have the greatest affordability gap with a 20% difference between average funds coming in and going out.
The financial strain on residents, being felt firsthand by increased demand at the Hawaii Foodbank.
"We're still serving about 50% more people than we were prior to the pandemic," explained Hawaii Foodbank President and CEO, Amy Marvin. "And with this inflation, that just started to tick those numbers up. So families are having a really hard time stretching their dollars."
The survey further revealed Hawaii topping the charts of all four categories studied.
Housing prices were determined to be three times more expensive than the US average. Utilities were 70% higher and transportation costs, which includes the price of car ownership, gas prices, and registration fees, just over 41% greater than the national average.
Detailed in the report were estimates that show Hawaii residents spend nearly 9% of their annual salary on groceries.
With the highest prices in the nation, KITV4 asked residents from a few different states around the country compare the prices of three common food items at their local grocery stores.
The states compared included California, New Mexico, Utah, and, of course, Hawaii.
The cheapest price for a dozen eggs was found in Utah, averaging about $4 a dozen. The average price for a dozen eggs in Hawaii was about $7 -- about 54% higher.
The cheapest milk was found in Utah. A gallon jug averaging just over $4. Compared to Hawaii, which had the highest price of milk, a half gallon in the islands averages $7.
And finally, red meat was found least expensive in New Mexico, going for about $7 per pound. That price is about 72% lower than Hawaii, where the average price of red meat per pound sits at about $15.
Hawaii grocery bills estimated 60% more expensive than the continental US due to import costs.
"Just like everyone else, these prices have really hit us hard." Marvin continued. "We were purchasing rice from the continent and it was 30% more than the last time we purchased. It's more expensive for us to put fuel in our vehicles too, but we are committed to being sure we can meet the needs of this community."
And in distributing more than 60,000 pounds of food each day throughout the islands, the Hawaii Foodbank says it will continue to serve Hawaii and its people now and moving forward.