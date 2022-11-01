 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The number of job openings rose unexpectedly in September, despite Fed's aggressive actions

  • Updated
  • 0
The number of job openings rose unexpectedly in September, despite Fed's aggressive actions

The number of job openings rose unexpectedly in September. A pedestrian walks in the financial district of San Francisco, on May 9.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The number of available jobs in the United States increased in September, surprising economists who had expected the total to fall amid the Federal Reserve's aggressive action to cool the economy.

Job openings totaled 10.7 million, up from a revised 10.3 million in August, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Tuesday.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred