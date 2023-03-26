The Hawaii Rock and Mineral Spring Show is back after a three year pause

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Rock and Mineral spring show returned for the first time in three years.
The Rock and Mineral Society of Hawaii hosted the event at the Hyatt Regency Waikiki Hotel on Saturday and Sunday.
Hundreds of community members and visitors shopped for pieces from local vendors. They collected fossils, jewelry, gems, minerals, and even meteorites from all over the world and some from Hawaii. The goal was to get people interested in collecting these items-especially kids.
Organizers of the event shared their knowledge and passion for geology. One of the event organizer's and former UH professor Eric DeCarlo says he was happy with the turnout and received positive feedback from the event.
"Mineral collecting in Hawaii is rather difficult because our island is so young and there's not a lot of diversity in minerals, So if you're from here, this is an opportunity to see things you wouldn't see otherwise. If you're from the mainland and you're a mineral enthusiast you want to come see as well," said DeCarlo.
The president of the Rock and Mineral Society of Hawaii, Matthew Martin, says it's a fun and interactive way for kids to learn about these minerals and rocks.
"There's not a lot of things here people can collect but everyone grows up learning it in school reading it in textbooks this is a great way for people to come down and get hands-on" Martin. said