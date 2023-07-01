 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The FTC wants to make it harder to publish fake product reviews

  • 0
The FTC wants to make it harder to publish fake product reviews

In this April 17, 2019, file photo, online customer reviews for a product are displayed on a computer in New York.

 Jenny Kane/AP

New York (CNN) — The Federal Trade Commission proposed Friday a rule to rein in marketers who use fake reviews of products, and signaled the commission’s plans to use “all available means” to target such deceptive advertising.

It would ban fake reviews, suppressing negative reviews and paying for positive reviews. Violations may result in hefty fines.

CNN’s Brian Fung contributed to this report.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred