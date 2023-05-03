 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...

.An arriving south swell today will elevate south-facing shore
surf to advisory levels through early Thursday.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM
HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...8 to 12 foot surf.

* WHERE...South facing shores of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui,
Molokai, Oahu and Big Island.

* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.

&&

The Fed lifts rates by a quarter point

  • 0
The Fed lifts rates by a quarter point

Federal Reserve officials are expected to raise interest rates by a quarter point at the conclusion of their two-day policy meeting on May 3, despite calls from some lawmakers and economists to tap the brakes to allow the ailing banking sector to rebalance.

 Liu Jie/Xinhua/Getty Images

The Federal Reserve voted unanimously to raise interest rates by a quarter point Wednesday, the tenth rate hike since the central bank started its battle against inflation last March.

The move comes amid ongoing fragility in the banking sector triggered partly by higher interest rates, and following the collapse of three regional banks. Markets had anticipated the rate hike, and remained fairly muted after the Fed's announcement.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred