The Fed hikes interest rates by a quarter point and hints at another increase this year

The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark lending rate by a quarter point Wednesday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is pictured here on June 14, in Washington, D.C.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Washington, DC (CNN) — The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark lending rate by a quarter point Wednesday, lifting interest rates to their highest level in 22 years.

It’s the 11th rate increase since the Fed began its inflation fight in March 2022, and comes just one month after the central bank hit pause in order to assess the state of the economy after the failures of three regional banks since the spring.

