The cord has been cut. Streaming is more watched than cable

For the first time ever, Americans are watching more streaming TV than cable, according to a report from Nielsen.

For the first time ever, Americans are watching more streaming TV than cable, according to a report from Nielsen. The milestone has long been expected as viewers change their viewing habits and ditch their pricey cable bundles for cheaper alternatives.

