The Big Island Chocolate Festival is back for everyone to enjoy

  Updated
  • 0
The three-day Big Island Chocolate Festival returns and celebrates the importance and history of cacao in the islands.

KOHALA COAST, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Explore the history and importance of the cacao plant and its significance on the islands at this year’s Big Island Chocolate Festival!

The Big Island Chocolate Festival Gala will be held for three days, packed with fun-filled interactive activities for every person with a sweet tooth, to take part in. Starting on Thursday, April 27, there will be a chocolate tasting tour at the award-winning Hokoka’a Chocolate Company at 10 a.m.

