The Big Island Chocolate Festival is back for everyone to enjoy

KOHALA COAST, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Explore the history and importance of the cacao plant and its significance on the islands at this year’s Big Island Chocolate Festival!
The Big Island Chocolate Festival Gala will be held for three days, packed with fun-filled interactive activities for every person with a sweet tooth, to take part in. Starting on Thursday, April 27, there will be a chocolate tasting tour at the award-winning Hokoka’a Chocolate Company at 10 a.m.
Anyone interested in learning about the process of making chocolate is welcome to come to the farm seminar on Friday, April 28. The seminar will have multiple speakers discussing the fermentation process with cacao, maximizing profits and reaching with eco-tourism, and the importance of proper tempering of chocolate.
Followed by culinary demonstrations, on Saturday, April 29, that will let you experience firsthand on what it’s like to create ono chocolate.
“The mission and goal of Kona Cacao Association (KCA) is to promote the cacao industry on the Island of Hawaii by presenting the Big Island Chocolate Festival as an educational and outreach opportunity for local cacao farmers, the hospitality industry and cacao enthusiasts,” said KCA representatives.
