The annual Spam Jam 2023 is coming to Waikiki, and local foodies can’t wait

...FLOOD WATCH FOR KAUAI NIIHAU OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI LANAI AND
KAHOOLAWE THROUGH WEDNESDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and Kahoolawe.
* WHEN...From this evening through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban and
leeward areas may receive more significant flooding and property
damage due to rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Conditions will be favorable for the development of heavy
showers and thunderstorms tonight and Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Weather Alert
...VIGOROUS COLD FRONT WILL BRING THE POTENTIAL FOR STRONG
THUNDERSTORMS TO KAUAI AND OAHU LATER TODAY AND TONIGHT...
A cold front moving over the islands will combine with a well-
developed trough aloft, bringing the potential for strong
thunderstorms to Kauai and Oahu and adjacent waters. Over Kauai,
strongest storms are expected from the late afternoon through the
evening, while on Oahu they are expected from late tonight through
Wednesday morning.
In addition to increasingly strong south to southwest winds
developing ahead of the approaching front, gusty and erratic winds
associated with strong thunderstorms may bring gusts near 50 mph,
frequent lightning, visibility near zero in heavy rain, and the
potential for small hail.
When thunderstorms approach, you should move indoors, and remain
away from windows and electrical appliances. Remember that
lightning can strike several miles away from a thunderstorm.
Stay tuned for updates from the National Weather Service, and be
ready to take quick action if a warning is issued.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 4 to 7
feet. Winds trending west and weakening Friday afternoon across Kauai
and Oahu waters.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Windward Waters and Big Island Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
