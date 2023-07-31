The Annual Made in Hawaii Festival tickets go on sale

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE EACH AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding expected.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...During times of high tide through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
HONOLULU (KITV4) – The 29th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival is coming up and tickets go on sale now!
Tickets are now on sale for only $8 for all-day tickets for the weekend festival filled with ono food and drinks, small local businesses, celebrity cooking demos, and more! The event will be happening from Friday, August 18 until Sunday, August 20, located at the Hawaii Convention Center in Exhibit Halls 1 and 2. For more information about times and parking, visit the link below.
There will be over 450 vendor booths that will have the state’s most talented local makers, entrepreneurs, and artisans. Everything from clothing, crafts, jewelry, plate lunches, and so much more.
Not only can you eat ono food but you can also watch a demonstration on how to MAKE ono food! Celebrity chefs will be presenting cooking demos and guiding the community on how to make, and sample, delicious and diverse cuisine.
In addition to the festivities going on there will also be live entertainment from Na Hoku Hanohano award-winning musicians to make the event more special. Artists such as Kimie Miner, Ei Nei, and others will take the stage throughout the entire weekend!