The 30th Haleiwa Metric Century Bicycle Ride rolls out soon

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Grab your bike and helmet and join dozens of cyclists for a fun ride through the North Shore for the 30th Haleiwa Metric Century Bicycle Ride.

The Hawaii Bicycling League’s (HBL) Haleiwa Metric Century ride will begin at 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2023. The ride will start at Kaiaka Bay Beach Park between Waialua and Haleiwa. All participants will ride from Camp Erdman and back to Haleiwa then out to Hauula Beach Park, then end up at Kaiaka Bay Beach Park.

Robert Kekaula Fellow

Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.

