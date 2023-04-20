The 30th Haleiwa Metric Century Bicycle Ride rolls out soon

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Grab your bike and helmet and join dozens of cyclists for a fun ride through the North Shore for the 30th Haleiwa Metric Century Bicycle Ride.
The Hawaii Bicycling League’s (HBL) Haleiwa Metric Century ride will begin at 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2023. The ride will start at Kaiaka Bay Beach Park between Waialua and Haleiwa. All participants will ride from Camp Erdman and back to Haleiwa then out to Hauula Beach Park, then end up at Kaiaka Bay Beach Park.
The event will be a huge fundraiser for the non-profit HBL in supporting their mission for getting more people on bikes for health, recreation, and transportation. The ride will be a total of 100 kilometers (62 miles), and riders can bike the entirety of the ride OR turn around at any Aid Station. All skill levels and ages are welcome to participate, and MUST wear a helmet at all times.
