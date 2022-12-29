 Skip to main content
Tesla shares are down 70% for the year as Morgan Stanley cuts price target

Tesla’s stock, pictured here, on September 22, in Santa Monica, California is finishing out its tumultuous year with yet more turbulence: It’s up almost 6%, but still down more than 10% since last week.

 Allison Dinner/Getty Images

Tesla's stock is finishing out its tumultuous year with yet more turbulence: It's up almost 6% Thursday, but still down more than 10% since last week. And a new cut to its price target from Morgan Stanley isn't helping.

Year-to-date, the stock is down about 70%. Morgan Stanley analysts on Thursday said that the company's sliding stock price represents a buying opportunity, but they cut its price target from $330 per share to $250. Tesla shares are trading at $122, with the stock up about 8% Thursday.

