 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS...

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.

* WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of
streams and drainages across the state. Roads may also be closed,
along with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to
runoff. Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain.
Areas of particular concern include east and southeast sections of
the Big Island, where washout of roads could isolate communities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A departing kona low to the west and a strong area of high
pressure to the northeast, will bring a plume of deep
tropical moisture into the islands during the next few days.
Widespread heavy rainfall and even a few thunderstorms will
be possible, with the heavy rain beginning over the Big
Island later today, then spreading to the smaller islands
tonight. High rainfall rates for an extended period of time
could result in flash flooding, particularly in areas which
are already saturated from recent rainfall.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

&&

Tesla recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles equipped with 'Full Self-Driving'

  • 0
Tesla recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles equipped with 'Full Self-Driving'

Tesla is recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles with its so-called "Full Self Driving" feature. Tesla autopilot features are demonstrated here during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California October 14, 2015.

 Beck Diefenbach/Reuters/FILE

Tesla is recalling all 363,000 US vehicles with its so-called "Full Self Driving" driver assist software due to safety risks, another blow to the feature that is central to the automaker's business model.

"Full self-driving," as it currently stands, navigates local roads with steering, braking and acceleration, but requires a human driver prepared to take control at any moment, as the system makes judgment errors. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that, based on its analysis, Tesla's FSD feature "led to an unreasonable risk to motor vehicle safety based on insufficient adherence to traffic safety laws." And it warned FSD could violate traffic laws at some intersections "before some drivers may intervene."

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred