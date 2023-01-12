 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 17 feet.

* WHERE...All coastal waters except Maalaea Bay.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...EXTRA-LARGE NORTHWEST SWELL...

An extra-large northwest swell will be slow to diminish today,
then slowly ease tonight and Friday as the primary swell
direction becomes increasingly northerly. This swell could
generate moderate to locally strong surges and currents in exposed
harbors. Expect large breaking waves near harbor entrances.

Mariners using north and west facing harbor entrances and boat
launches should exercise caution when entering or leaving, and
when mooring or launching vessels.

Tax filing season starts January 23, IRS says

Tax filing season starts January 23, IRS says

The IRS will start accepting 2022 federal income tax returns on January 23, the tax agency announced on Thursday.

Of course, you don't have to file your return that early. The official due date for returns this year will be Tuesday, April 18, the agency announced. That's because April 15 — the traditional due date — falls on a Saturday; and Monday, April 17 is Emancipation Day — an official holiday in the District of Columbia, where the IRS is headquartered.

