Tax Day means last minute filings for many; experts share tips to save money, file extensions

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, and Kaiwi Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
The Internal Revenue Service tax filing deadline in 2022 is scheduled for April 18. Here's what you need to know about filing your 2021 taxes.
Millions of Americans wait until the last minute to file their taxes, including here in Hawaii.
Today is Tax Day, the deadline to file your federal income tax forms and payments. Tax Preparers offer about advice you might not know about, especially if you are a new business.
RP tax service has seen a jump of 25% in new clients with 100 people filing for extensions. The tax preparers say many people are filing online with them. Some recent tax changes include making charitable donations up to $300 in goods or cash, which can bring taxable income down. Other additions that can save: deduct child care services, pre-school and aftercare plus, school tuition.
Since the pandemic, many people have started their own businesses, and now have tax deductions they can take advantage of.
Jacob Siaosi from RP Tax Service says, "Lots of people start their own business like Doordash, Uber, especially since they got let go from their old jobs, " says Jacob Siaosi from RP Tax Service. "So everyone started their own side business. And with your own business you can get deductions. "
At the post office, those who were mailing off their tax returns, were just happy to get them in by the federal deadline.
"This is really a happy day, I've been down to the post office at Christmas time standing in the lines here, but this is a happy day because, I'm done, finished so thank you, God and this is it for this year!" says John Scott, who was mailing his taxes today.
The National Society of Tax Professionals says if people have not filed their federal taxes by now, they are better off filing an extension. However, you still have to pay the taxes owed by the deadline even if filing for an extension.
State of Hawaii taxes need to be filed by Wednesday, April 20th.
