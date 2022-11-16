 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Target warns of a weak holiday season. Shares are tumbling

  • Updated
  • 0
Target warns of a weak holiday season. Shares are tumbling

Target warns of a weak holiday season.

 Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Target's profit plunged 52% in the third quarter and the retailer warned of a sluggish holiday.

Target blamed inflation and a deteriorating economic outlook for its miserable quarter — and also lowered its outlook for the rest of the year. That sent shares down more than 12% in premarket trading.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred