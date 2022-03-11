Target replacing Saks Fifth Avenue in Waikiki

The bullseye logo on a sign outside the Target store in Quincy, Mass., Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Target pushed through headwinds — from inflation to congested ports — to deliver solid results for the three-month period that included the crucial holiday shopping season. The Minneapolis-based discount retailer reported Tuesday that its fiscal fourth-quarter profits rose nearly 12%, while sales increased 9.4%. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Target is replacing Hawaii's only Saks Fifth Avenue department store at the International Marketplace in Waikiki, the shopping center confirmed to KITV4.
A Saks Fifth Avenue spokesperson says all eligible associates will receive appropriate employment separation packages and transfer opportunities will be explored where feasible. Saks plans to close sometime in the summer 2022.
Saks Fifth Avenue, which opened in Waikiki about five years ago as the anchor of the newly-redeveloped International Marketplace, also has two Saks OFF 5th stores on Oahu -- one at the Waikele Premium Outlets and another at Ala Moana Center.
A spokesperson for the International Marketplace says Target is scheduled to open in the next few years.
After it opens in Waikiki, Target will have eight stores in the Islands.
KITV4 has reached out to Target for comment but so far we have not yet heard back.