 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Target recalls nearly 5 million candles after reports of cuts and severe burns

  • 0
Target recalls nearly 5 million candles after reports of cuts and severe burns

This recall involves certain Threshold Glass Jar 5.5 ounce 1-Wick, 14 ounce 3-Wick and 20 ounce 3-Wick Candles in multiple scents. The recalled item numbers are printed on the bottom of the glass jars.

 From U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

New York (CNN) — Target is recalling nearly 5 million of its Threshold-brand candles in glass jars because the glass can “break or crack” when in use, “posing laceration and burn hazards,” the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Friday.

The retailer received 137 reports of the candle jar breaking or cracking while the candle was lit, resulting in six injuries that included deep cuts and severe burns, the agency said.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred