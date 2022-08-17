 Skip to main content
Target profit plunges 90% as inflation-weary shoppers pull back

Target reported profit plunged 90% in the second quarter, falling far short of expectations, as inflation-weary customers pulled back on spending on nonessential items. A New York Target store is pictured on July 28.

 Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Target reported profit plunged 90% in the second quarter, falling far short of expectations, as inflation-weary customers pulled back on spending on nonessential items.

Retailers, including Target, have been forced to cut prices on general merchandise, such as clothing, electronics and home goods, because of excess inventory of goods. Consumers had to shift more of their spending to higher priced food and gasoline.

