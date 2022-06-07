Tanioka's Charity Foundation wins $25,000 grant

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Tanioka's Seafoods & Catering is a really popular family business in Waipahu, known for its poke, okazuya items, and other local foods.
The company also gives away money through its charitable organization, Tanioka's Charity Foundation.
The charity was a finalist to receive a $25,000 grant from State Farm through its Neighborhood Assist grant program.
State Farm announced on Tuesday that Tanioka's won the grant, and will be giving that money to the Pali Momi Medical Center Ohana Fund.
A spokesperson for Hawaii Pacific Health said the money will help Pali Momi patients in need with things like reading glasses, a transportation voucher, co-pay for their medicine, and other things they need to help recover.
Justin Tanioka, COO of Tanioka's Seafoods & Catering, said his family was surprised to find out their charity won.
Tanioka said: "I think people know that we put the money to good work, good use. Everything we do is we try to just give back to Hawaii, because, you know, we have to. It's just, this is where we live. This is where we're going to live, this where our kids are going to live.
"And, you know, the Kapiolani and Pali Momi is used by so many people in Hawaii. It's we felt that it's probably it's so easy to give to them."
Tanioka's Charity Foundation is one of 100 non-profits across the US receiving a $25,000 grant as part of State Farm's 100th anniversary celebration. The winners were chosen based on votes that came in, and many people in Hawaii helped Tanioka's win by casting votes.
Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.