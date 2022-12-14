 Skip to main content
Taco Bell may add fries to its menu permanently to compete with McDonald's

Taco Bell Fries

Taco Bell is considering adding fries to the menu permanently.

 Courtesy: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Taco Bell

Taco Bell knows you want fries with that. Especially during lunch.

To compete with rivals such as McDonald's during lunchtime, the chain is considering permanently adding fries to its menu, Taco Bell CEO Mark King said during an investor event Tuesday.

