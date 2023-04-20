Taco Bell Foundation awards two Hawaii employees with scholarships

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Two Hawaii Taco Bell employees were awarded with Live Mas Scholarships to go towards their higher education.
Among 950 applicants for the scholarship program, Precious Agtang and Ahled Dame Domingo were selected.
Agtang, a team member at Taco Bell Waianae, received a $10,000 scholarship and Domingo, who works at Taco Bell Nanakuli, received a $5,000 scholarship.
Domingo plans to use his scholarship at University of Hawaii at Manoa to pursue his dream of becoming a mechanical engineer.
The Live Mas Scholarship was designed to support students from 16-26 that have a passion about creating a better future for themselves and make a positive impact on their communities. The scholarships range from $5,000 to $25,000 per student.
In addition to financial support, the Taco Bell Foundation also gives recipients access to connections and opportunities in order to gain impactful experiences.
Congratulations Precious and Ahled for this very deserving scholarship!
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.