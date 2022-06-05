Swimmers and divers need to be careful to avoid concussions in pools

HONOLULU (KITV)- As summer heats up, a lot more people are spending time in the water. The University of Hawaii is concerned about what's going on in the water for their competitive swimmers and divers. It's seen a spike in the number of their athletes' concussions this year. Some are concerned this trend may also happen with non-athletes as well.
"We do just have fluke years, It is something we will have to address with the new coaches. I certainly think if there is a trend there, it is something we would really need to look into," said University of Hawaii Manoa Head Team Physician Dr. Jonathan Sladky.
University of Hawaii Manoa is keeping an eye on the number of swimming and diving concussions. This year there were 3, the last time there was even one was back in the 2018-2019 school year.
"Diving injuries are almost always when a diver hits the water on a dive where they are over rotated or just couldn't complete their dive correctly," said Dr. Sladky. ' When you hit during a dive, that's your full body weight plus gravity that would impact your cervical spine. So just knowing where the walls are and where the bottom of the pool is, is important," said Aquatics coordinator Marykate Reick.
She says anyone, not just the high divers can get concussions from entering the water wrong. " You might want to try not going for the first time headfirst. One of your best bets is probably to go feet first, instead of jumping off and doing turns and twists and stuff like that. Your best bet is to just jump off, get a feel for it, and get a feel for where you are in the pool," said Reick.
People also need to be aware of precautionary measures which can prevent concussions while swimming. "Definitely wearing goggles, and if you are swimming something like backstroke knowing that stroke count. So that you will know when to turn so you don't hit the wall," said Reick.
Both kids and college athletes have other similarities when it comes to safely navigating around the pool. "It could be a potential concussion issue, if there is a lot of people grouped up and they are all swimming," said Reick. "We do from time to time have swimmers collide head to head when they are swimming in lanes," said Dr. Sladky.
It's also recommended that swimmers stay in water depths that's manageable with their swimming ability, that they swim with a buddy and not alone, always be able to see where they are going, and don't run around the pool area. They could slip, fall, and get a concussion.
The YMCA is encouraging parents and caregivers to reinforce the importance of water safety and equip their kids with the essential skills to keep them safe in and around water.