Sushi Bay in Kapolei fined $91,000 for taking employees' tips

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY FOR KAUAI AND OAHU...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM HST THIS MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.
* WHEN...From 6 AM HST this morning through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Deep tropical moisture surging northward over the islands
ahead of an upper disturbance settling southeastward will
lead to an increasing likelihood for widespread heavy
rainfall and thunderstorms over the western end of the state
through Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- More than $91,000 in unpaid wages have been recovered by the US Department of Labor after the managers at a popular West Oahu sushi restaurant pocketed employee tips.
In a press release about the penalty, the labor department says restaurant owner Lance Yamato “deprived workers of their full amount of tips they earned for serving the restaurant’s customers.”
“Employers who withhold or allow managers to pocket tips that rightfully belong to those who received them for their hard work are breaking the law and will be held accountable,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Terence Trotter.
In addition to recovering more than $45,000 in wages and an equal amount in damages for 35 workers, labor officials say they also fined Sushi Bay almost $4,000 in civil penalties.
This isn’t the first time the company has been in trouble. Back in 2017, the department found Sushi Bay failed to pay employees overtime and recovered more than $22,000 in that investigation.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.