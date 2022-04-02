Surfers riding out wave of surfboard inflation

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots, and seas up to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV)- Prices all over the country are on the rise lately. Now a popular item here on the islands is seeing the same problem. Surfers right now are riding out a wave of surfboard inflation. "A board that was $350- $450 dollars is now seeing a base at $500- $600," said Used Surfboards Hawaii owner Alex Utal.
Utal says one of the catalysts for the recent change is the rise in the price of oil. Petroleum price increases are soaking the surfboard industry in higher costs. "Everything with a surfboard starts with petroleum or oil based product. The polyurethane foam at the core of the board is petroleum based. The resin coating the board is petroleum based. Even the sandpaper used to sand the board is composed of petroleum in some way," said Utal.
Retailers in Honolulu say foam blanks that make the boards, are up 15%-20% in price. The cost of resin, used to coat surfboards is even higher. "A 50 gallon of resin, I think is almost double or 40% higher in price," said Utal. On top of an increase in shipping fees, this is creating a tsunami of costs. In some cases this is wiping out profit margins for board retailers. "It's hit us, it's hit us hard. I've seen prices in the industry creep up. I think prices are the highest prices I've seen for a surfboard," said Utal.
Utal says the other issue causing inflation in the surfing industry is a limit on the amount of boards available. The COVID pandemic which was bad for restaurants, created a flood of new surfers. "You're distanced from somebody. It's an individual sport. So folks that were normally playing tennis, canoe club, and high school athletes that were on the baseball team, they got into surfing," said Utal.
Even used board sales are affected. "People are trying to sell their old boards a lot more than they would have in the past," said surfer Kari Goodbar. "They know that in their mind that they may price it $100 more, because someone is going to say they will pay that," said Utal.