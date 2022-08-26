Super fans ready for UH Football game - first with no pandemic restrictions

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Rainbow Warriors will go up against the Vanderbilt Commodores at the Clarence T.C. Ching Stadium. This is the first sold-out home game in 15 year with almost 10,000 people attending.
Super fan, Wayne Coito, said he has been to 73 UH football games – home and away consecutively since 2015. He hasn't missed a home game since 2006 with exceptions to games during the pandemic.
"This commitment has required me to go to Australia and Michigan back to back and flying over the whole creation to see Hawaii football. It’s a part of my life schedule,” said Coito.
Coito said he hopes to make it to 100 straight games which he believes will take him another three years to accomplish. He said UH Football is a part of his family's tradition and that his 91-year-old grandfather, John Ferreira, sat in the stands of the first game at the Aloha Stadium in 1975.
"I’ve been a fan for so long. I believe since before Larry Price and all the other coaches at that time," said John Ferreira.
University officials warn there will be heavier traffic in surrounding neighborhoods in both directions of the H-1 Freeway. Some also believe there will be traffic in various parts of island because many residents will be celebrating at restaurants, bars, parks and so on.
"There are a lot of people here that have been involved with UH football since the 80s, even earlier. They’ve seen coaching changing here and dealt with the pandemic. There is a really rabid group ready to crank out," said Dave Kawada, executive director, football booster club UH Manoa.