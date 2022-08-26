 Skip to main content
Super fans ready for UH Football game - first with no pandemic restrictions

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Rainbow Warriors will go up against the Vanderbilt Commodores at the Clarence T.C. Ching Stadium. This is the first sold-out home game in 15 year with almost 10,000 people attending.

Super fan, Wayne Coito, said he has been to 73 UH football games – home and away consecutively since 2015. He hasn't missed a home game since 2006 with exceptions to games during the pandemic.

