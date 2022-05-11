Sugar Factory may be expanding to Hawaii with new location at Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Sugar Factory, a popular restaurant, bar and retail sweet shop that’s frequented by such celebrities as Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull and Jonas Brothers, has filed public documents to expand to Hawaii with a new store at Ala Moana Center in Honolulu.
Touted as “America’s favorite brasserie and candy shop,” Sugar Factory has locations in Las Vegas, New York City, Miami, Chicago, Orlando, Houston and in Dubai.
Sugar Factory has filed a building permit valued at $2.5 million at the former Islands Fine Burgers & Drinks space on the 4th Floor of the state’s largest shopping mall between Jade Dynasty Seafood and Gen Korean BBQ House.
Sugar Factory’s menu items include everything from sweet breakfast dishes and savory appetizers to soups, salads and burgers, as well as a unique drink menu featuring its signature 60-ounce alcohol-infused smoking candy goblets and candy-inspired martinis.
Additionally, it serves up a selection of desserts including its signature King Kong Sundae, which may be shared by up to 12 people with 24 scoops of ice cream, two cupcakes, marshmallows, chocolate chip cookies, sliced bananas and giant swirly pops. Sugar Factory also sells merchandise and candy.
KITV4 has reached out to Ala Moana Center and Sugar Factory officials for comment.
Duane Shimogawa has more than 15 years of experience in the media industry with stints as a reporter/anchor at several TV and radio stations, as well as newspapers such as Pacific Business News, Hawaii News Now, KNDU/KNDO-TV, and more.