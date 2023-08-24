 Skip to main content
Subway has sold itself to a private equity firm

Subway has sold itself to a private equity firm

Subway has announced that it's being sold.

 Brandon Bell/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Subway has sold itself to private equity firm Roark Capital, ending a six-month long search for a buyer. It brings to an end the sandwich chain’s near six-decade run as a family-owned business.

In a statement, Subway said that the transaction is a “major milestone in Subway’s multi-year transformation journey, combining Subway’s global presence and brand strength with Roark’s deep expertise in restaurant and franchise business models.”

