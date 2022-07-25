Study: Hawaii among worst US states for unemployment claims, overall rate By KITV Web Staff Jul 25, 2022 Jul 25, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email KITV4 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii has one of the worst unemployment rate changes in the country, according to a new study released by WalletHub.In the study, WalletHub found Hawaii ranked #4 in the US for unemployment claims. The state recently reported Hawaii's unemployment rate was 4.3%.Inflation remains high in the US and it is directly reflected through the monthly decrease of job availability. Former mortgage broker employee accused of paying herself over $700kWalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on six key metrics that compare statistics from June 2022 to key dates from 2019 to 2022.Hawaii was ranked 48 overall -- having the fourth-most amount of change in unemployment rates.The number of unemployed people in June 2022 was significantly lower compared to the past two years.June 2020 saw the highest number of unemployment claims due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And there was 3.18% increase in claims between May and June of 2022.Hawaii saw nearly 1,000 people unemployed.As of June 2022, there is a 4.3% unemployment rate -- ranking Hawaii the 10th highest unemployment rate in the US.Tap here to read the full WalletHub study. Woman caught stealing over 60 items at an Ala Moana area store Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hawaii Unemployment Rate Work Economics Unemployment Metrics District Of Columbia Study Inflation More From KITV 4 Island News Business Day without ahi affects Honolulu restaurants and customers Updated 4 hrs ago News Shortage of sweets ahead of Valentine's Day Updated Feb 3, 2022 Business Honolulu hosting hiring event July 25 for 'National Hire a Veteran Day' Updated Jul 19, 2022 Business Stocks sway on Wall Street; tech gains counter wider losses Updated Apr 7, 2022 Business Stocks fall on Wall Street, continuing a losing streak Updated May 16, 2022 Local Free SLURPEE and bike rides on 7-Eleven Day Updated Jul 11, 2022 Recommended for you