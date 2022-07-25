 Skip to main content
Study: Hawaii among worst US states for unemployment claims, overall rate

  • Updated
  • 0
Waikiki Generic
KITV4

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii has one of the worst unemployment rate changes in the country, according to a new study released by WalletHub.

In the study, WalletHub found Hawaii ranked #4 in the US for unemployment claims. The state recently reported Hawaii's unemployment rate was 4.3%.

