Straub nurses plan to picket again as contract negotiations drag on

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM HST THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
HST THIS EVENING DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY OVER
LEEWARD AREAS...
.Strong winds and low humidity will produce critical fire conditions
today over leeward areas. Humidity levels will increase and wind
speeds will decrease on Tuesday.
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trade winds from 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* HUMIDITY...40 to 45 percent from the late morning through
afternoon hours.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds up to 25 knots. Seas up to 10
feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Big Island Windward Waters,
Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Nurses at Straub Hospital plan to picket on Tuesday. As they continue to head into work at Straub Medical Center, they head into what some may call a not-so-ideal scenario.
The nurses have been working without a contract since Nov. 1.
“One of the problems is, we've been chronically understaffed for many years. So that means you may have the best nurses in the world, but we're not able to offer the care we know we can deliver. That’s because there's simply not just enough of us on any given day,” said Patrick Switzer, a Straub nurse and the union steward for the Hawaii Nurses Association.
Negotiations continue, but the Hawaii Nurses Association says the latest proposal was rejected by more than 90% of its membership last week.
Salary seems to be the main issue.
“One of the things we're focused on is retaining that talent, retaining our experienced nurses, and make it more attractive to those considering working with our team at Straub. That is part of our offer to the union in terms of making this basically the highest-paid job for a nurse in a hospital in the state,” said Straub Medical Center Chief Operating Officer Travis Clegg.
“We want a contract that improves the working conditions and compensation to the point where it is attractive enough to retain the experience nurses that offer the most value to the community and the company. We want to make it so that you can recruit nurses from other places in the country and around the state,” said Switzer.
While Hawaii is second in nurse wages nationally, it competes against wages in first-ranked California, third-ranked Oregon, seventh-ranked Washington state, and tenth Nevada. Those rankings are from nurses.org.
The union put out a statement saying the ability to get meal breaks along with having sufficient staffing is fundamental. Some Straub nurses have expressed concern to KITV4 about traveling nurses filling in.
“They have experience doing these sorts of things and then our process is we on-board them onto the facility. So, we're not teaching them to be nurses. These are experienced people who have gotten their license for Hawaii, and are going through orientation to support our teams,” said Clegg.
“The number one intervention you can do is have the appropriate number of experienced nurses on staff. We catch situations developing early that could harm patients,” said Switzer.
Straub also works with several colleges in the area training nursing students.
Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.