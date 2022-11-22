Straub nurses picket to express disappointment with ongoing contract negotiations

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Straub Medical Center Nurses picketed outside of the hospital on Tuesday morning, expressing their frustration with the hospital leadership's for lack of commitment to negotiating a fair contract.
The Straub Medical Center and the Hawaii Nurses Association have reached more than 20 tentative agreements, including safety and staffing agreements. But both organizations have not come to a final decision on what the nurses contract should be.
More than 100 nurses gathered outside the Straub Medical Center holding up signs calling for Straub leadership to meet the request. Nurses are asking for higher wages, better working conditions, and a better work-life balance.
The latest and best offer was rejected by more than 90% of Hawaii Nurses Association members. Nurses are still concerned with the proposed contract meeting all their needs.
The President of the Hawaii Nurses Association, Daniel Ross, says the hospital needs to step up an doffer competitive wages that are similar to mainland hospitals.
"We want to show management that we're serious. The nurses have been through hell the last three years and it's a staffing issue. We do not have enough staff. It's a self-deflating thing where people burn out and they leave because conditions are so bad," Ross told KITV4.
The Chief Operating Officer for Straub, Travis Clegg, says the hospital will continue to put in effort to meet nurses needs and says the latest offer shows how the hospital values its nurses.
"Our latest offer makes our nurses among the highest paid in the state and makes our experienced nurses the highest paid hospital nurses in the state. We stand by that offer and have more dates set up to continue discussions with them" shares Clegg.
Staub says it is actively working to retain and build its nursing workforce through multiple recruitment programs.
"We're working with local colleges to help bring that next generation of nurses on more quickly, giving the more practical experience up on our nursing units sooner rather than we have before" said Clegg.
Straub says this will help with the understaffing the hospital is experiencing. It says the latest offer focuses on improving nurses quality of life, safety, and scheduling.
Straub management and HNA will have more meetings set up in hopes of reaching a final agreement.