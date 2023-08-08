Stocks tumble as Moody’s warns it could cut credit ratings of 6 big US banks

...RED FLAG WARNING FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW
HUMIDIT UNTIL THIS EVENING FOR MOST LEEWARD AREAS...
.Very dry fuels combined with strong and gusty easterly winds and
low humidities will produce critical fire weather conditions
through the afternoon hours.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING
FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR MOST LEEWARD AREAS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Most leeward areas of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...East winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts from 40 to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY...40 to 45 percent through the afternoon hours.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
&&
Weather Alert
...STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS CONTINUE UNTIL THIS EVENING FOR MOST
MOUNTAIN AND LEEWARD AREAS...
.The High Wind Warning was cancelled as we transition to more of
a Wind Advisory level threat category. Wind speeds will continue
to trend lower today and tomorrow as the high pressure center
north of the islands and Hurricane Dora currently south of the
state continue to move westward.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...East-northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 50
mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, Maui
and Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots decreasing to 15 to 25 knots
tonight. Seas 8 to 12 feet subsiding to 7 to 10 feet tonight.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Moody’s has put the credit ratings of six large US banks under review for a possible downgrade.
(CNN) — Moody’s has put the credit ratings of six large US banks, including Bank of New York Mellon, State Street and Northern Trust, under review for a possible downgrade, sending stocks tumbling as investors worried about more banking sector pain ahead.
The credit ratings agency said late Monday that its warning on the three banks reflected “ongoing strain” in the US banking sector, including increased pressures on funding and potential “weaknesses” in the amount of capital lenders are required to hold.
A lower credit rating could push funding costs for those banks even higher.
US stocks sank on the news. The Dow ended Tuesday’s session 159 points, or 0.5% lower. The S&P 500 declined 0.4%, and the Nasdaq lost 0.8%.
Bank stocks in particular fell on the news. Wells Fargo lost 1.3%, JPMorgan Chase 0.6% and Bank of America 1.9%, among others. The KBW Bank Index fell 1.2%.
The US banking industry was shaken earlier this year by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic in quick succession.
“Higher interest rates continue to reduce the value of US banks’ fixed rate securities and loans and interest rate risk is not captured well in US bank regulation and thus can create liquidity risks,” Moody’s noted in each of the warnings.
The other three big banks on the agency’s radar are Truist (TFC), Cullen Frost and U.S. Bancorp (USB). The agency cited the same reasons for its action regarding those, but also mentioned “rising risks associated with commercial real estate exposures.”
The value of US offices is falling as remote work has become a lot more widespread since the pandemic. This, in turn, has raised fears that banks, which finance many commercial real estate deals, could suffer losses as a result. Regional and community banks are particularly exposed to these loans.
“Most regional banks have comparatively low regulatory capital versus the largest US banks and global peers,” Moody’s noted Monday.
US banks’ second-quarter earnings showed “material increases” in funding costs and pressures on their profitability partly related to a string of sharp interest rate hikes in the United States, the agency added.
Moody’s also downgraded 10 smaller US banks Monday, including Commerce Bancshares (CBSH), BOK Financial Corporation and M&T Bank Corporation.
Explaining the action, the agency cited, among other factors, a rising risk that lenders’ assets will decline in value, in particular for small and mid-sized banks with large exposures to commercial real estate.