Stocks kick off October with a huge rally

The New York Stock Exchange building is seen, Tuesday, Sept. 27, in the Financial District of New York. Stocks kicked off October with more treats than tricks for investors.

 Mary Altaffer/AP

Stocks kicked off October with more treats than tricks for investors. The market rallied to begin the fourth quarter, despite growing worries about the financial health of European banking giant Credit Suisse and weak economic data.

The Dow rose nearly 900 points, or 3.1% in late afternoon trading. It was on track for its biggest gain since November 2020. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 were up 2.7% and 3%, respectively. Stocks ended September (and the third quarter) with a resounding thud on Friday.

